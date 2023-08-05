Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Schools free and reduced lunch application

The application is available until the start of the school year.
The application is available until the start of the school year.(MGN online)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County Schools announced the application for free and reduced meals for students this school year is now open.

Benefits include breakfast and lunch for free or at a reduced price, a free waiver when registering for the SAT or ACT tests, discounted internet and more.

For those in need of assistance, the application is due before the school year kicks off. Parents can apply at the Sarasota County Schools website.

