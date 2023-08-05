Road closure on W. Venice Avenue

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm water project will be underway in the City of Venice beginning Monday, August 7th and there will be some lane closures to expect.

One lane of eastbound W. Venice Avenue will be shut down at Park Boulevard for approximately two weeks, according to a City of Venice twitter post.

Traffic on Park Boulevard through the intersection will be detoured, and the City of Venice is urging drivers to follow the posted signs.

