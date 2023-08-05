Advertise With Us
Rain chances go up this weekend, especially Sunday

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Only a few days into August, and at SRQ we’ve already had as much rain as all of July. July’s total rain was 1.10″, second driest on record. So far in August we’re at 1.09″. Rain chances are a little higher for this weekend with our typical hit-and-miss, pop up storms. Sunday we even have a chance of a morning thunderstorm. Slightly drier air moves in to start the week, so storm chances are low. Then to end the week storm chances are much better, almost like normal Rainy Season weather.

The tropics are very quiet right now with no storms likely for the next 7 days across the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

Trop Outlook
Trop Outlook(Station)

