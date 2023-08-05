Advertise With Us
Police looking for missing, endangered adult

Douglas Rockey
Douglas Rockey(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is looking for 69-year-old Douglas Rockey who has dementia.

He was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Manatee Ave. W.

Mr. Rockey is 5-feet-9 inches and approximately 200 pounds with short blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue short-sleeve fishing shirt with black or blue shorts.

Anyone with information on Mr. Rockey can contact BPD at 941-932-9300.

