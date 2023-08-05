Manatee County volunteers agenda item deleted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The plan to discuss a new volunteer program in Manatee County has now been deleted from next Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting agenda.

The item was originally called “Volunteers in Action Program” and was intended to redesign the entire process that Manatee County used to enlist volunteers.

This all happening after 11 volunteers were fired from the Manatee County Animal Welfare Shelter in June.

ABC7 asked the county about the item being deleted from the meeting agenda, but they have not given us a clear answer.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.