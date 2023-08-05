Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County volunteers agenda item deleted

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The plan to discuss a new volunteer program in Manatee County has now been deleted from next Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting agenda.

The item was originally called “Volunteers in Action Program” and was intended to redesign the entire process that Manatee County used to enlist volunteers.

This all happening after 11 volunteers were fired from the Manatee County Animal Welfare Shelter in June.

ABC7 asked the county about the item being deleted from the meeting agenda, but they have not given us a clear answer.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Husband named person of interest after skeletal remains identified as Sarasota woman
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man killed in crash on Clark Rd. and Catamaran Dr.
Police seek more information on a pair of suspects who they believe stole a credit card from a...
Police looking for 2 suspects in robbery and fraud case
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

Douglas Rockey
Police looking for missing, endangered adult
Shift in wind brings a good chance for inland storms
Heat index going up for weekend
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
New details released on the technology that identified Sarasota woman’s remains
Structure fire
Firefighters respond to structure fire off US 41