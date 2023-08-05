Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.(cgj0212 via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A man turned a stop at a grocery store into a million-dollar payday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tallahassee resident Larry Strickland claimed his jackpot this week from a drawing held on Feb. 15.

Lottery officials said Strickland won $1.45 million from the Jackpot Triple Play game after he bought the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket in Tallahassee.

The lucky lottery winner chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $937,534.

Officials said the Publix store will also receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The Jackpot Triple Play game offers players a triple chance to win the jackpot. Each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match the winning numbers drawn. Players can also get an extra chance to win if they add the combo option for $1 more, according to the lottery.

The game’s jackpot starts at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Husband named person of interest after skeletal remains identified as Sarasota woman
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man killed in crash on Clark Rd. and Catamaran Dr.
Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
Structure fire
Firefighters respond to structure fire off US 41
Police seek more information on a pair of suspects who they believe stole a credit card from a...
Police looking for 2 suspects in robbery and fraud case

Latest News

The application is available until the start of the school year.
Sarasota County Schools free and reduced lunch application
(Source: CNN, NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS, WCBS, COURTESY FACEBOOK, OTIS PENA, COURTESY...
New York stabbing suspect surrenders
Fannon explained there are near misses and crashes on the water every day.
Concerns grow over boating on the bay
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face