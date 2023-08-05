Concerns grow over boating on the bay

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a boat collision off the shores of Anna Maria Island on July 30th, concerns about boating on the intercoastal waterways continue to grow.

That crash happened when a 43-foot racing boat with two people on board, collided with a 23-foot bow runner with nine people on board. The crash critically injured a 41-year-old woman.

Charter Captain Kathe Fannon said it’s unbelievable the amount of people out on the water now.

“The volume of boating out here has quadrupled in the, I would say, last seven years,” said Fannon.

Fannon said the intercoastal waterways already aren’t wide enough and now everyone has three to four motors speeding by.

“There’s not really a whole lot of speed limits out here. So, yea, they do go flying by you and it... there’s really no stopping a boat going 60... 70 miles per hour. You don’t just stop that boat,” said Fannon.

Fannon explained there are near misses and crashes on the water every day. She said there needs to be better boater education and regulation.

“We’re on the sandbars standing in the water, you know, just above your knees and we have jet skis flying by us wide open. We could have our dive flags up you know to let people know that people are snorkeling right here, and it makes no difference because they don’t know. They just think that flag literally maybe the country I’m from or something,” said Fannon.

Fannon said another issue involves boating rentals that need to be reevaluated.

“To my knowledge, you know, you go up to anywhere that rents a boat, they ask for identification, a credit card, then pick your boat out and have a great day. So, I think the whole system needs to be looked at over,” said Fannon.

Rodney Kwiatkowski, West Manatee Fire Rescue Fire Marshal, said the accident last weekend injured minors that were on the smaller boat and that boat sustained serious damage.

