Troopers recover shoplifted items after traffic stop on Alligator Alley

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A routine traffic stop on Alligator Alley Thursday ended in a major shoplifting arrest, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers stopped a 2022 Dodge at about 2:30 p.m. on I-75 in Collier County for a traffic violation.

Troopers discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, a large quantity of stolen clothing and several bags designed to defeat electronic shoplifting detectors.

The driver, 28-year-old Dijon Miquez Johnson of St. Petersburg, was arrested and charged with theft and drug possession. He was booked him to the Collier County Jail.

