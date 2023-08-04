Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Chatham County mother has been charged with murder after the death of her infant.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper has been charged with murder, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects.

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.(Chatham County Police Department)

The police department responded Thursday around 10:40 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Quacco Road. Police said they found a deceased infant, and Cooper was still at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the infant’s cause of death.

The police department said it would like to speak with 44-year-old Randy Williams Taylor in connection to this case. The police department stated he was not a suspect but may have information that could help police in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Husband named person of interest after skeletal remains identified as Sarasota woman
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man killed in crash on Clark Rd. and Catamaran Dr.
Crash SR70 and Lockwood Ridge
Somes lanes reopen following crash on SR-70 at Lockwood Ridge
Police seek more information on a pair of suspects who they believe stole a credit card from a...
Police looking for 2 suspects in robbery and fraud case

Latest News

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
FILE - A FedEx plane flies over Memphis, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2022.
Investigators cite pilot fatigue among reasons that a FedEx plane landed on the wrong runway
Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to...
‘My cousin made me do it!’ Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say