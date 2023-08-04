Heat index going up for weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another Week of Extreme Drought

Rainfall amounts are over 15 inches below average (WWSB)

The extreme drought is still lingering over us and surrounding coastal cities due to the lack of rain fall this summer. This is rare and unheard of for this time of year. Easterly winds will be shifting to a south westerly wind flow on Saturday. This shift will allow storms to move more slowly resulting in higher rainfall totals. However, a majority of rainfall will be in the inland communities. By Sunday, the south westerly wind flow will be dominant and result in high humidity and hotter conditions to the coastal areas. By late next week, models are showing a high chance of an easterly wind flow to start to come back and bring showers back to the coastal areas. Until then, it’s going to be another hot and mostly dry week for the coastal areas with the exception of a few morning coastal showers.

An easterly wind flow can help bring rain to the coastal areas to help alleviate the drought. However, there is a very slim chance we will see enough rain this week to help reduce the drought status for the coast. Higher rain chances are expected to come later this month as we also start to approach the peak for hurricane season. The Saharan dust will start to reduce by September allowing a better chance for tropical systems to develop. As of now, tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours.

