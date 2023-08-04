Former Sarasota County Commissioner Gene Matthews dies

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A local figure known as “Mr. North Port” has died.

Gene Matthews, served on the Sarasota County Commission and Sarasota County School Board.

Gene was named North Port “Business Man of the Year” in 1992, North Port Citizen of the Year, and the first North Port Chamber of Commerce Business Advocate of the Year. The Boys & Girls Club in North Port was named after Gene in 1997. He was a member of the Republican Party.

Gene also served on the North Port Volunteer Fire Department, was a longtime member of the North Port Kiwanis Club, and served as a member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the West Villages Improvement District board and helped with the North Port Little League.

The City of North Port released the following tribute to Gene.

We share in the community’s sadness today as we mourn Gene Matthews’ passing. Gene, also known as “Mr. North Port,” has made an indelible mark on this City, fighting for our community and for the protection of local youth.

We’re grateful for all Gene did for our community, and we send our condolences to his wife, Lorraine, and the rest of his family and loved ones. Mr. North Port has changed this City forever, for the better.

