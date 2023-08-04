Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Former Sarasota County Commissioner Gene Matthews dies

Gene Matthews gets the key to the City of North Port
Gene Matthews gets the key to the City of North Port(North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A local figure known as “Mr. North Port” has died.

Gene Matthews, served on the Sarasota County Commission and Sarasota County School Board.

Gene was named North Port “Business Man of the Year” in 1992, North Port Citizen of the Year, and the first North Port Chamber of Commerce Business Advocate of the Year. The Boys & Girls Club in North Port was named after Gene in 1997. He was a member of the Republican Party.

Gene also served on the North Port Volunteer Fire Department, was a longtime member of the North Port Kiwanis Club, and served as a member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the West Villages Improvement District board and helped with the North Port Little League.

The City of North Port released the following tribute to Gene.

We share in the community’s sadness today as we mourn Gene Matthews’ passing. Gene, also known as “Mr. North Port,” has made an indelible mark on this City, fighting for our community and for the protection of local youth.

We’re grateful for all Gene did for our community, and we send our condolences to  his wife, Lorraine, and the rest of his family and loved ones. Mr. North Port has changed this City forever, for the better.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Husband named person of interest after skeletal remains identified as Sarasota woman
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man killed in crash on Clark Rd. and Catamaran Dr.
Crash SR70 and Lockwood Ridge
Somes lanes reopen following crash on SR-70 at Lockwood Ridge
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

Desoto chase
WATCH: Deputy car chase ends in arrest in Desoto Co.
Desoto Chase
DeSoto County chase caught on camera
Changes come this weekend
First Alert Weather: Pattern shift on the Suncoast starts this weekend
Florida Highway Patrol troopers discovered a large amount of stolen clothing during a traffic...
Troopers recover shoplifted items after traffic stop on Alligator Alley