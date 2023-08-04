First Alert Weather: Pattern shift on the Suncoast starts this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be the last day for the next several days that our east wind will continue to bring late-day rain to our most parched areas.

Daytime conditions will be dry and hot with heat indexes close to 108 degrees. As the afternoon sea breeze forms and moves inland, it will collide with the prevailing easterly wind and set up a zone of converging winds. This will be the trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon or early evening and continue until the sea breeze collapses just after sunset.

On Saturday, the Suncoast will transition to a westerly wind, which we have had most of the summer. The winds will be somewhat erratic in direction Saturday with random and slow-motion of afternoon storms.

By Sunday, the pattern will be solidly easterly. This will favor an earlier start to the rain with a morning coastal shower possible. By Sunday afternoon most all of the rain will have moved inland, leaving the coast rain free in the hottest part of the day. This pattern should persist into next week.

The tropics remain calm.

