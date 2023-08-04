Advertise With Us
Firefighters respond to structure fire off US 41

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. 41 was blocked at 32nd Street following a large structure house.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of 32nd St. The fire is under control and was kept to the structure of origin. Crews are still on scene. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called.

