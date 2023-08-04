Advertise With Us
WATCH: Deputy car chase ends in arrest in Desoto Co.

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Arcadia man has been charged with numerous felony counts after Desoto County Sheriff’s Deputies say he led them on a hot pursuit.

It happened Thursday, deputies shared dashboard camera video to their Facebook page.

A black dodge can be seen swerving around traffic right in front of the deputy’s car.

Reports name Jacarius Thomas as the man who was driving the vehicle in question. Deputies say a tip to their Narcotics Unit initiated this investigation that caused the car chase.

This tip, said Thomas was moving illegal drugs throughout the county.

When deputies attempted to pull him over, he sped away.

Thomas eventually stopped his car in a ditch, got out and attempted to run away.

During this attempt, deputies stopped him and arrested him.

After his arrest, deputies found 111.03 grams of meth thrown out of his car.

Thomas is sitting inside Desoto County Jail and is facing eight felony charges, with bond set at $105,000.

His court date is scheduled for September 26.

