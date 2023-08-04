Cooler Morning, but Muggy Hot Afternoon Sticks Around

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect a cooler wake up call as temps will be in the mid 70s overnight. The feels like temperature will be in the low 80s. However, muggy hot conditions return in the afternoon highs in the low 90s, and feels-like temperatures hitting 107 near the coast and around 102 for inland counties. A recent easterly wind flow has helped shift storm activity closer to the coast. That pattern will change to a more westerly flow heading into the weekend. This typically will allow for more rain inland and east of I-75.

Boating conditions should be favorable for most of the day. An isolated morning storm is possible but in the afternoon a southeast morning flow is replaced by a northwest wind pattern between five and ten knots. Seas will average about a foot with a light chop. It will be mostly sunny with afternoon storms possible, but mostly inland.

The tropics are quiet. There are no disturbances to track at this time.

