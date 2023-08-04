Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Cooler Morning, but Muggy Hot Afternoon Sticks Around

Wind Pattern Shift to Lessen Coastal Storm Activity
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect a cooler wake up call as temps will be in the mid 70s overnight. The feels like temperature will be in the low 80s. However, muggy hot conditions return in the afternoon highs in the low 90s, and feels-like temperatures hitting 107 near the coast and around 102 for inland counties. A recent easterly wind flow has helped shift storm activity closer to the coast. That pattern will change to a more westerly flow heading into the weekend. This typically will allow for more rain inland and east of I-75.

Boating conditions should be favorable for most of the day. An isolated morning storm is possible but in the afternoon a southeast morning flow is replaced by a northwest wind pattern between five and ten knots. Seas will average about a foot with a light chop. It will be mostly sunny with afternoon storms possible, but mostly inland.

The tropics are quiet. There are no disturbances to track at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Husband named person of interest after skeletal remains identified as Sarasota woman
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man killed in crash on Clark Rd. and Catamaran Dr.
Crash SR70 and Lockwood Ridge
Somes lanes reopen following crash on SR-70 at Lockwood Ridge
Police seek more information on a pair of suspects who they believe stole a credit card from a...
Police looking for 2 suspects in robbery and fraud case

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - VOD - Thursday
Storms will start late
First Alert Weather: East wind pattern in place, but air has dried
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
First Alert Weather - August 2, 2023