ArtCenter Manatee to break ground on new facility

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - ArtCenter Manatee has announced the date of its groundbreaking Groundbreaking Ceremony for their new center for the arts, on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the future site of the Center located at 209 9th St W, Bradenton.

ArtCenter Manatee first announced the new building campaign, Transforming Lives & Building Community, in September 2018, just before COVID hit.

The new Center will be named Herrig Center for the Arts. The new Center’s address will be 888 Avenue of the Arts (3rd Ave W).

The ArtCenter will operate uninterrupted in their current facility while the new one is constructed. Once construction is complete, the building will be razed to make room for a community park and sculpture garden that will face 9th St W, creating a beautiful welcoming entrance into Bradenton.

The groundbreaking event will feature key community leaders as well as the ArtCenter Executive Director. Due to parking and seating limitations, the ceremony will be by invitation only.

The new Center will feature one large gallery, nine classrooms, the LiveArtfully gift shop, and expanded kitchen, office and storage space. Day, evening and weekend art classes for adults and children will continue to be offered year-round in painting, drawing, pastels, pottery, jewelry design, photography and more.

Hours: M, F, S 9:00-5:00 - T, W, Th 9:00-6:00 Closed Sunday.

209 9th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.