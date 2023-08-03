UPDATE: Suspect in custody following last month’s Arlington Park robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect in last month’s armed robbery at Arlington Park has been taken in custody. On July 17, the victim was walking the park track when a shoeless man on an electric scooter approached, at first only asking for a cigarette.

As he got closer, however, the assailant produced a “sharp edged weapon” and demanded her iPhone. After the victim complied, the assailant asked for her phone password and purse, but the victim refused.

The assailant drew closer, pressing the weapon against her chest. The victim, however, fled for the park office, where she promptly called 911. Officers were initially unable to locate the suspect following a canvas of the area.

Pinging the phone gave an imprecise location, but after following up at a local 7-11, the cashier was able to point officers toward an unnamed suspect that deputies identified as 20-year-old Kris Burstein Jr.

A detective prepared a lineup, after which the victim positively identified Burstein. Authorities took him into custody shortly thereafter.

