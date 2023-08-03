Polk County fire extinguished; cause undetermined

BARTOW, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Fire and Rescue responded to a call on Holden Road in Lakeland early Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, Fire and Rescue found smoke billowing out of the building. Due to its severity, officials quickly labeled it a “two-alarm fire,” ensuring that more resources were quickly rerouted to back up the first responders.

Twenty-two PCFR units responded to the scene, with only one being quickly transported away due to safety concerns. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the Florida State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

