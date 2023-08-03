Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Police looking for 2 suspects in robbery and fraud case

Police seek more information on a pair of suspects who they believe stole a credit card from a...
Police seek more information on a pair of suspects who they believe stole a credit card from a vehicle in Manatee County before using it at the Wawa and Walgreens on Manatee Ave. W.(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are seeking more information on a pair of suspects who they believe stole a credit card from a vehicle in Manatee County before using it at the Wawa and Walgreens on Manatee Ave. W.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft while BPD pursues leads relating to the fraud. If you have any information about either suspect pictured above, please contact BPD at 941-932-9300.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
A Port Charlotte man was killed Tuesday evening when his motorcycle went off the road and hit a...
Motorcyclist killed in Englewood crash
Sarasota County Sheriff's increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
Sarasota deputies increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Lance Goodall
SCSO: Man dies by suicide ahead of arrest on child sex charges

Latest News

Polk County Fire and Rescue responded to a call on Holden Road in Lakeland early Wednesday...
Polk County fire extinguished; cause undetermined
Wendi Folgleson, center, has been volunteering at All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota for seven...
Demand for volunteers often exceeds supply
Kris Burstein
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following last month’s Arlington Park robbery
Charlie Bishop named Acting Manatee County Administrator
Charlie Bishop named acting Manatee County Administrator