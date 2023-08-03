NPHS host alumni basketball game in honor of former coach

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Notable alumni of North Port High School came together for a second straight year to shoot hoops and pay homage to one of their former teachers/coaches.

Curt Allen was known as a coach, teacher and friend at North Port High School, but after battling cancer he passed away two years ago.

Although he and his wife are physically gone, they are not forgotten.

“He coached and some students that he had mentored on this campus and to allow them to remember his name and his wife Debbie’s name for all that they have done here at North Port High School,” said North Port High School Athletic Director, Tony Miller.

Teddy Deas is the organizer of this yearly event honoring his coach who he met while in middle school and later for at North Port High School.

“For him to reach out to me at and early age just showed how much engaged and how much hope he had for me in a sense and it meant a lot to me,” Deas said.

Organizers and people in attendance say they are already looking forward to next year’s event.

“This game is about community coming together supporting a cause,” said Deas. “Supporting two kind people that gave everything they had to this community for the past twenty years. It’s important because it shows our community no matter how bad things can get we can always come together.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.