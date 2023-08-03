Manatee County announces town hall meetings for future development

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced late Wednesday night that it will hold several public information meetings at local libraries to decide which direction future developments might go. It’s part of a larger comprehensive plan called Forward Manatee.

Each of the five sessions will be identical, so anybody planning to participate need only attend one meeting. They will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and two, the meetings on August 16 and August 23, will have options for virtual attendance.

-Tuesday, August 15, Palmetto Library, 923 6th St. W., Palmetto

-Wednesday, August 16, Central Library, 1301 Barcarotta Blvd. West, Bradenton

Register for virtual attendance here: https://kimley-horn.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZVMCzRoKSKSDz8jEns29vQ#/registration

-Thursday, August 17, Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 Highway 301 N., Ellenton

-Tuesday, August 22, South Manatee Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton

-Wednesday, August 23, Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Register for virtual attendance here: https://kimley-horn.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tiQ_b8heRlWAHvL6n6LOjg#/registration

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.