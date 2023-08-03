Advertise With Us
Manatee County announces town hall meetings for future development

The county announced late Wednesday night that it will hold several public information meetings at local libraries to decide which direction future developments might go, part of a larger comprehensive plan called Forward Manatee.(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced late Wednesday night that it will hold several public information meetings at local libraries to decide which direction future developments might go. It’s part of a larger comprehensive plan called Forward Manatee.

Each of the five sessions will be identical, so anybody planning to participate need only attend one meeting. They will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and two, the meetings on August 16 and August 23, will have options for virtual attendance.

-Tuesday, August 15, Palmetto Library, 923 6th St. W., Palmetto

-Wednesday, August 16, Central Library, 1301 Barcarotta Blvd. West, Bradenton

Register for virtual attendance here: https://kimley-horn.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZVMCzRoKSKSDz8jEns29vQ#/registration

-Thursday, August 17, Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 Highway 301 N., Ellenton

-Tuesday, August 22, South Manatee Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton

-Wednesday, August 23, Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Register for virtual attendance here: https://kimley-horn.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tiQ_b8heRlWAHvL6n6LOjg#/registration

