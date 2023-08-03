First Alert Weather: East wind pattern in place, but air has dried

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds from the east, which favors showers along the west coast of Florida, is now in place. The problem is that the wind is directed by a continental high-pressure area, not the Bermuda high, which would normally give us an east wind.

This flow is pulling in some drier continental air aloft. The edge of the dry air has traveled as far south as Tampa but the Suncoast tends to be a bit wetter. So the nice east flow of air, which we have been waiting for to produce lots of west coast rain, is somewhat compromised on the Suncoast.

Nevertheless, sufficient moisture exists to produce reasonably good late-day coverage of showers and thunderstorms. These storms will build after 3-4 p.m. in inland locations and slowly drift toward the Gulf.

By the weekend, the winds will once again shift to the west and push most of the rain toward inland locations and the east coast of Florida. This future wind shift will take us into the new work week.

The tropics remain calm with no development expected over the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.