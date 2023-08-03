Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Charlie Bishop named acting Manatee County Administrator

Charlie Bishop named Acting Manatee County Administrator
Charlie Bishop named Acting Manatee County Administrator(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners unanimously named Charlie Bishop as Acting Manatee County Administrator during a Special Meeting Thursday morning.

Bishop replaced Acting Administrator Lee Washington, whose resignation for personal reasons was also accepted by the BOCC during the meeting. Washington accepted the position following the resignation of Dr. Scott Hopes.

”Mr. Washington stepped up when we asked and did the job,” said Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “And thank you, Charlie, for stepping up to serve the county as well.” 

Bishop is an Air Force veteran and he earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Bishop started his post military career as a Project Manager. In addition to his role as a Project Manager, he has served as the Facilities Services Manager, Infrastructure Division Manager, Construction Services Division Manager, and, for nearly 12 years, the Director of Property Management for Manatee County. He was named Deputy County Administrator in August 2021 and is one of two current Deputy Administrators.

”I’m honored and I appreciate the vote of confidence,” said Bishop, addressing the Board. “I want to thank (Deputy Administrator) Courtney de Pol, too,” he said. “This is a team effort.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
A Port Charlotte man was killed Tuesday evening when his motorcycle went off the road and hit a...
Motorcyclist killed in Englewood crash
Sarasota County Sheriff's increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
Sarasota deputies increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Lance Goodall
SCSO: Man dies by suicide ahead of arrest on child sex charges

Latest News

Crash SR70 and Lockwood Ridge
Crews responding to crash on SR-70 at Lockwood Ridge
The county announced late Wednesday night that it will hold several public information meetings...
Manatee County announces town hall meetings for future development
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
NPHS host alumni basketball game in honor of former coach
BPD is investigating the theft of a boat and equipment belonging to an FDOT subcontractor.
Bradenton Police recover stolen boat belonging to FDOT subcontractor