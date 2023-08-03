Charlie Bishop named acting Manatee County Administrator

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners unanimously named Charlie Bishop as Acting Manatee County Administrator during a Special Meeting Thursday morning.

Bishop replaced Acting Administrator Lee Washington, whose resignation for personal reasons was also accepted by the BOCC during the meeting. Washington accepted the position following the resignation of Dr. Scott Hopes.

”Mr. Washington stepped up when we asked and did the job,” said Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “And thank you, Charlie, for stepping up to serve the county as well.”

Bishop is an Air Force veteran and he earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Bishop started his post military career as a Project Manager. In addition to his role as a Project Manager, he has served as the Facilities Services Manager, Infrastructure Division Manager, Construction Services Division Manager, and, for nearly 12 years, the Director of Property Management for Manatee County. He was named Deputy County Administrator in August 2021 and is one of two current Deputy Administrators.

”I’m honored and I appreciate the vote of confidence,” said Bishop, addressing the Board. “I want to thank (Deputy Administrator) Courtney de Pol, too,” he said. “This is a team effort.”

