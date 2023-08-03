Bradenton Police recover stolen boat belonging to FDOT subcontractor

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police has recovered a stolen boat owned by a Florida Department of Transportation subcontractor.

The boat, owned by Oceanik, Inc. was recovered overnight in Palmetto, minus its gas tanks. BPD also reported that $60,000 worth of equipment was also missing at the time but did not say if the equipment was still on the boat.

The boat was supposed to have been used for scheduled repairs on the Green Bridge Wednesday. That work was postponed.

The 22-foot-long SeaArk aluminum boat was secured near the Bradenton day dock adjacent to the Riverwalk overnight. The theft was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. FDOT planned to close one northbound lane of the Green Bridge for the repairs beginning at 7 a.m.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

