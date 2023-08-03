Better chances for some rain near coast

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crazy summer pattern of 2023 will take a 2 day break beginning on Thursday. That means instead of the persistent west wind or onshore flow we’ve seen most of the summer we will see easterly winds during the morning hours. This will make for a nice start to the day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures and humidity a little more bearable than they have been. Lows will be in the mid 70s for most everyone.

During the afternoon a west coast sea breeze will develop and then push slowly inland. It is along this sea breeze that we will see a few thunderstorms break out and develop. As the storms develop and grow they will tend to work back westward toward the beaches in the late afternoon and early evening. This is our typical pattern that we see a majority of the time during the summer months.

This pattern will only be around through Friday and then it is back to the west wind moving most of the storms well inland and pushing them off toward the east coast of Florida later in the day. This will also bring a few coastal showers during the morning hours over the weekend. It will also bring higher humidity and make it feel a lot warmer. Look for heat indices in the 100-105 range again this Saturday and Sunday.

Less of a chance over the weekend as wind shift forces storms to move to the east (WWSB)

The rain chance on Thursday and Friday is fairly common at 50% and then slacks down to 40% on Saturday with most of that falling well inland.

In the tropics we are only monitoring one area of disturbed weather and that is in the central Atlantic moving northward posing no threat to land. The chance for it developing is only at 10% right now. Elsewhere all is quiet for now.

