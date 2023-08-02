Skeletal remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help after skeletal remains found in 2007 that have been positively identified as a woman who was never reported missing.

Now, the sheriff’s office is seeking information from anyone familiar with the victim, Jeana Burrus, or her husband, James Burrus.

On February 6th, 2007, the skeletal remains of a female were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court in Sarasota. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remained cold until November of 2022. That’s when the sheriff’s office began working in conjunction with DNA Labs International Inc. to current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to positively identify Jeana.

Jeana Lynn Burrus was determined to be 39 years old at the time of her death. She resided in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband and son, James Burrus, Jr. Jeana was unemployed. Her husband was employed at a local body shop in the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue in Sarasota. Her son attended Gulf Gate Elementary School during the 2005 and 2006 academic year.

The investigation into Jeana’s death was further complicated as she was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts had not been questioned. The couple resided in Citrus County, Florida and Frederick, Maryland, prior to relocating to Sarasota County.

The SCSO is asking anyone who may have known either Jeana or James Burrus or has information regarding her death to contact SCSO Detective Brian Ng at 941.861.4900.

The original Sarasota Jane Doe report from the FBI (FBI)

