Sarasota Police Department reports numbers from Operation Southern Slow Down 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has counted its totals and released the numbers from operation Southern Slow Down 2023.

The high visibility enforcement and awareness campaign ran from July 17-22. This is typically a busy summertime travel period when injury and fatal crashes increase significantly.

Here is the final count of everything:

Stopped 94 drivers for speeding

Issued 5 safety belt citations/warnings

Wrote an additional 218 citations/warnings

Made 3 DUI arrests

“The most important thing about driving is staying safe behind the wheel,” said Officer Tim Bales, Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.

