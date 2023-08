Sarasota Memorial Hospital ranks as top hospital in the Bradenton-Sarasota area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital was recently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the top hospital in the Bradenton-Sarasota area and fifth among all Florida hospitals.

Sarasota Memorial achieved a top-50 national ranking in two specialties, it ranked 31st in rehabilitation and 46th in obstetrics and gynecology.

The hospital achieved 5 high-performing specialties in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; and urology.

It also achieved 13 high-performing conditions and procedures in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; aortic valve surgery; colon cancer surgery; heart attack; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; hip replacement; knee replacement; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; lung cancer surgery; prostate cancer surgery; stroke; and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

