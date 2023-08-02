Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Ray Turner sworn in to Manatee County Commission

Ray Turner
Ray Turner(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ray Turner, Manatee County’s newest Commissioner, was officially sworn into office Tuesday.

Turner is taking over the remaining 1.5 years of former District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh’s term. Baugh resigned last month to spend time with her family.

Turner will hold the position until the 2024 election, when he says he plans to run again.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ray Turner to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners on July 26, the day after Vanessa Baugh officially retired.

Governor DeSantis appoints Raymond Turner to Manatee County Board of County Commissioners
Ray Turner, newest Manatee County Commissioner

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Maria Island shark attack
Man attacked by shark on Anna Maria Island
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE
Arrest made in shooting near St. Armands Circle
Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
Boat crash off Anna Maria Island sends nine people to the hospital
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

Sarasota Memorial Hospital ranks as top hospital in the Bradenton-Sarasota area
NORTH PORT POTHOLES
North Port fills thousands of potholes while residents wait for roofs
USCG St. Pete
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters of importance of ‘kill switches’
Sarasota County Sheriff's increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
Sarasota deputies increasing patrols on Legacy Trail