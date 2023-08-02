Ray Turner sworn in to Manatee County Commission

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ray Turner, Manatee County’s newest Commissioner, was officially sworn into office Tuesday.

Turner is taking over the remaining 1.5 years of former District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh’s term. Baugh resigned last month to spend time with her family.

Turner will hold the position until the 2024 election, when he says he plans to run again.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ray Turner to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners on July 26, the day after Vanessa Baugh officially retired.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.