Parrish road closure announced Aug. 7-11
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A road closure will be in effect August 7 through 11 along 122 Ave E in Parrish from Erie Rd to 81st E.
The closure will allow the Manatee County to mill away the top layers of the road and re-pave the 301/SR 62 intersection, part of a larger project that has been in the works since at least early last year.
The 301/SR 61 Intersection Improvement Project is designed to increase safety and mobility, as well as streamlining local transportation network connectivity.
