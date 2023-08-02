Motorcyclist killed in Englewood crash
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Tuesday evening when his motorcycle went off the road and hit a light pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigators say the 42-year-old rider was traveling south on South McCall Road (State Road 776), approaching Sailors Way, shortly after 7 p.m.
The motorcycle veered off the roadway to the right, went onto the shoulder and collided with a light pole, troopers said. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
