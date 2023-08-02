Heat Index Will Teeter Near Potential Heat Advisory Level

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High dewpoints will help spike the heat index near the advisory level Wednesday. Air temperatures will remain in the low 90s but the feels-like temperature is expected to reach 108 in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service may issue a heat advisory for the Suncoast area. Some spotty coastal rain is expected in the morning, then rain chances increase in the afternoon with a westerly flow. Most of the rain will land east of I-75 and inland.

One disturbance remains in the central Atlantic Ocean. An area of low pressure is losing steam and has been downgraded to having a 20% chance of development over the next two days. It will likely fizzle out, and merge with a frontal boundary in the north central Atlantic within a few days. It will not threaten any land mass.

