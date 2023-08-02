First Alert Weather: A transition day; expect slow moving storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another wind shift is in the cards for the Suncoast and today we will be in the process of transitioning to that easterly flow.

As a consequence, the winds will tend to be light and variable, and slow-moving storms build in the later part of the day.

Most activity will start as the sea breeze moves inland. Because of the slow-moving nature of the storms, periods of heavy inland rain is possible today. On balance, the coast will see fewer storms.

On Thursday, the easterly flow of air will settle in and force storms to move in a westward direction. As the day progresses and thunderstorms grow east of the interstate, the general motion of the weather will bring late-day rain and thunderstorms to the coastal regions, where rain is needed. This pattern should repeat until the end of the weekend.

The tropics remain reasonably calm with only one monitored area of possible development. However, the chances for development are low and the system will stay far away from land.

