Discovering the Tabby House (or what’s left of it) on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a Mud, Brick House. Or it was in the 1800s. Tucked away on the coast in West Bradenton, this historic home was a tavern, a post office, and a major battleground. There are lots of mysteries here even now. Including: Why did the last owner here take the roof off the building and sail it to Key West?

Today’s bonus Discovering the Suncoast episode - Braden Castle in East Bradenton was also made of Tabby. See that story here:

https://www.mysuncoast.com/2022/03/02/discovering-suncoast-forgotten-bradenton-braden-castle/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast?

