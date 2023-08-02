Advertise With Us
Discovering the Tabby House (or what’s left of it) on the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a Mud, Brick House. Or it was in the 1800s. Tucked away on the coast in West Bradenton, this historic home was a tavern, a post office, and a major battleground. There are lots of mysteries here even now. Including: Why did the last owner here take the roof off the building and sail it to Key West?

Today’s bonus Discovering the Suncoast episode - Braden Castle in East Bradenton was also made of Tabby. See that story here:

https://www.mysuncoast.com/2022/03/02/discovering-suncoast-forgotten-bradenton-braden-castle/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

