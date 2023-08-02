Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police investigating stolen FDOT subcontractor’s boat, equipment

BPD is investigating the theft of a boat and equipment belonging to an FDOT subcontractor.
BPD is investigating the theft of a boat and equipment belonging to an FDOT subcontractor.(Bradenton PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are investigating the theft of a dive boat and approximately $60,000 in equipment belonging to a Florida Department of Transportation subcontractor.

The equipment, which belonged to Oceanik, Inc., was to have been used for scheduled repairs on the Green Bridge.

The 22-foot-long SeaArk aluminum boat was secured near the Bradenton day dock adjacent to the Riverwalk overnight. The theft was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. FDOT planned to close one northbound lane of the Green Bridge for the repairs beginning at 7 a.m. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

