ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law teaming up for the Day of Giving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School is starting soon in Sarasota and Manatee counties and we know ABC7 has the most generous viewers.

Help us set Suncoast teachers up for success. Join ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law for the Chalkboard Champions Day of Giving today. You can donate on Thursday, August 3 from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. at each location. Check out the photo gallery below!

Stop by any of these Carl Reynolds Law locations to drop off school supplies or donations. Let’s make sure all of our local teachers have the tools they need to succeed!

Day of Giving locations:

Bradenton

820 43rd St W, Bradenton, FL 34209

Sarasota

3030 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239

Lakewood Ranch

11509 Palmbrush Trail Suite 204, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Venice

389 Commercial Ct Suite C, Venice, FL 34292

Cash donations are also being accepted -- and you don’t have to even get in your car. Donations can be made via Venmo:

Simply scan this code with your mobile phone to made a cash donation toward the Day of Giving! (WWSB-TV)

