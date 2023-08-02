The ABC 7 Sports Desk Introduces Athlete of the Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ABC7 Sports Athlete of the Week is a highly coveted accomplishment that sports anchors, James Hill and Xavier McKnight will bestow on quality student-athletes from around the Suncoast.

Make sure to watch ABC7 Sports every Tuesday at 5, 6, and 11 p.m.

From Sarasota County to Manatee County, we will highlight students doing a great job in the classroom and on the local athletic fields.

“I think within our program we look for kids to be leaders in the classroom, leaders in the school, and leaders at the community, and leaders at the field,” said Brian Hatler, a Sarasota county resident. “It goes to discipline and being a great teammate. Things like that, so that’s what were really looking for.”

To qualify for athlete of the week students must attend high school in Sarasota or Manatee County.

To nominate our athlete of the week simply log onto our website and click the share it tab and submit the person you want to see as athlete of the week.

