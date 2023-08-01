Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters of importance of ‘kill switches’

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coast Guard in St. Petersburg wants to remind boaters of the importance of a kill switch.

The Coast Guard was working alongside Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to stop a runaway boat over the weekend and filmed their chase. They used the post to remind boaters that the law requires them to wear Engine Cut-off Switches.

The law requires the operator of a boat with an installed Engine Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) to use the ECOS link. The link is usually a coiled bungee cord lanyard clipped onto the operator’s person, Personal Floatation Device (PFD) or clothing and the other end attached to the cut-off switch, but there are plenty of variations on the market, including electronic wireless devices. The law applies on all “Navigable Waters of the US”.

When an operator is wearing a link while underway, the engine will cut-off if the operator is separated from the operating area, an occurrence that can happen if the operator is ejected from the vessel or falls within the vessel. The shutdown of the engine is essential for safety reasons. If the operator is ejected from the vessel, the shutdown may prevent the operator from impacting the vessel’s spinning propeller, and may aid the operator in safely returning to the drifting vessel.

The law applies to “Covered Recreational vessels” which means any motorized boat with 3 or more horsepower that is less than 26 feet in length.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Maria Island shark attack
Man attacked by shark on Anna Maria Island
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE
Arrest made in shooting near St. Armands Circle
Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
Boat crash off Anna Maria Island sends nine people to the hospital
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

Sarasota County Sheriff's increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
Sarasota deputies increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks...
VP Kamala Harris refuses to debate Gov. DeSantis on curriculum
Federal officials are investigating a close call between an airliner and a private jet over Florida
Lance Goodall
SCSO: Man dies by suicide ahead of arrest on child sex charges