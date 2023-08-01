WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters of importance of ‘kill switches’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coast Guard in St. Petersburg wants to remind boaters of the importance of a kill switch.

The Coast Guard was working alongside Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to stop a runaway boat over the weekend and filmed their chase. They used the post to remind boaters that the law requires them to wear Engine Cut-off Switches.

The law requires the operator of a boat with an installed Engine Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) to use the ECOS link. The link is usually a coiled bungee cord lanyard clipped onto the operator’s person, Personal Floatation Device (PFD) or clothing and the other end attached to the cut-off switch, but there are plenty of variations on the market, including electronic wireless devices. The law applies on all “Navigable Waters of the US”.

When an operator is wearing a link while underway, the engine will cut-off if the operator is separated from the operating area, an occurrence that can happen if the operator is ejected from the vessel or falls within the vessel. The shutdown of the engine is essential for safety reasons. If the operator is ejected from the vessel, the shutdown may prevent the operator from impacting the vessel’s spinning propeller, and may aid the operator in safely returning to the drifting vessel.

The law applies to “Covered Recreational vessels” which means any motorized boat with 3 or more horsepower that is less than 26 feet in length.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.