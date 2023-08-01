VP Kamala Harris refuses to debate Gov. DeSantis on curriculum

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Vice President Kamala Harris is in Florida and refused an invitation to debate slavery with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Vice President took issue with remarks that DeSantis made last month on the way slavery is taught in Florida schools. DeSantis invited Harris to meet him in Tallahassee as early as Wednesday of this week.

In Florida, we reject the left’s vision of society that excludes parents' involvement in their children’s education. pic.twitter.com/xeLdtWzA81 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 30, 2023

Harris was already scheduled to be in Florida on Tuesday when she responded to the Tweet.

“I’m here in Florida, and I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact. There were no were redeeming qualities of slavery,” Harris said Tuesday afternoon.

Extremists attempt to divide our nation with unnecessary debates.



But I have news for them: We will not be distracted — and we will not be deterred. pic.twitter.com/tnCzOyzb3R — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 1, 2023

Black Republicans including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have also criticized the governor for his position.

