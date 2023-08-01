Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

VP Kamala Harris refuses to debate Gov. DeSantis on curriculum

Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks...
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks Thursday.(Source: White House/CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Vice President Kamala Harris is in Florida and refused an invitation to debate slavery with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Vice President took issue with remarks that DeSantis made last month on the way slavery is taught in Florida schools. DeSantis invited Harris to meet him in Tallahassee as early as Wednesday of this week.

Harris was already scheduled to be in Florida on Tuesday when she responded to the Tweet.

“I’m here in Florida, and I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact. There were no were redeeming qualities of slavery,” Harris said Tuesday afternoon.

Black Republicans including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have also criticized the governor for his position.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Maria Island shark attack
Man attacked by shark on Anna Maria Island
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE
Arrest made in shooting near St. Armands Circle
Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
Boat crash off Anna Maria Island sends nine people to the hospital
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

Sarasota County Sheriff's increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
Sarasota deputies increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
Federal officials are investigating a close call between an airliner and a private jet over Florida
Lance Goodall
SCSO: Man dies by suicide ahead of arrest on child sex charges
Suncoast residents are dropping off donations of school supplies to Carl Reynolds Law locations...
ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law teaming up for the Day of Giving