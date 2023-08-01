Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Taco Bell faces lawsuit claiming ‘false advertising’ of amount of filling

FILE - A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.
FILE - A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit that accuses the fast-food giant of false advertising.

A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.

The class action lawsuit seeks to include other Taco Bell consumers who were disappointed by their meals.

The lawsuit claims Taco Bell’s advertisements do not look like the menu items that are served.

For example, the man claims the Mexican Pizza he purchased did not appear to have a similar amount of beef and bean filling.

Taco Bell has not responded to the accusations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Maria Island shark attack
Man attacked by shark on Anna Maria Island
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE
Arrest made in shooting near St. Armands Circle
Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
Boat crash off Anna Maria Island sends nine people to the hospital
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny...
Missouri man facing scheduled execution for beating death of 6-year-old girl in 2002
Cardinal Mooney’s Zy’Marion Lang commits to the South Carolina Gamecocks
Cardinal Mooney’s Zy’Marion Lang commits to the South Carolina Gamecocks
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Fate of American nurse and daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain
Concern are growing after an American missionary and her child were kidnapped in Haiti. (CNN,...
Kidnapped: American woman, child taken in Haiti