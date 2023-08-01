Advertise With Us
SCSO: Man kills himself ahead of arrest on child sex charges

Lance Goodall
Lance Goodall(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say that a suspect in a child sex abuse case died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office became aware of the allegations after the victim’s father reported finding both videos and photographs of inappropriate sexual activity involving his 14-year-old child and Lance Darren Goodall, Jr., a Jiu-Jitsu coach, on the child’s phone.

Lance Darren Goodall, 32, of Lakewood Ranch, owned Venom Fitness in Osprey, where the victim was enrolled as a student. After reviewing text messages sent to the minor, detectives charged Goodall with three counts of Sexual Battery by a Person in a Position of Custodial Authority.

As Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigators attempted to make contact with Goodall at his residence on Friday, they discovered him deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, and the sheriff’s office encourages anyone who may have information regarding this case or who may have been a victim to contact detectives.

