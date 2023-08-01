Sarasota deputies increasing patrols on Legacy Trail

Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Sheriff's increasing patrols on Legacy Trail
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its patrols this week due to an influx of calls from everything from bicycle crashes to homeless camps.

The goal is increased community education and safety. Numerous mounted officers have been on patrol since Monday, giving out warnings for speed and generally trying to increase police presence in high-visibility areas.

Officers worked the part of the trail that’s north of Webber Street, while today they have moved south to Nokomis.

