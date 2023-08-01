North Port fills thousands of potholes while residents wait for roofs

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Since October 1, City of North Port Road and Drainage staff have filled around 3,700 potholes equivalent to over 65 tons of asphalt. The potholes were from flooding from Hurricane Ian, according to Director of Public Works, Chuch Speake.

“It breaks down the base under the road and also degrades the asphalt. So, a lot of those roads now are showing signs of that deterioration,” says Speake.

Speake said they are still about two years away from getting back to normal. He said the next steps are improvements to the stormwater drainage system and removing blockages from the Myakka Hatchee Creek. The Myakka Hatchee Creek is the main outflow for the city.

“It collects water from a 200 square mile watershed to the north and it brings it right threw the center of the city. So, any blockage within that creek system backs up water into our waterways and retention ditches,” says Speake.

Meanwhile, North Port residents like Mack Joseph are still waiting for new roofs 11 months after the hurricane hit.

“Very frustrating. I wish they could have done this way before we even got close to hurricane season... but here we are now,” says Joseph.

Joseph said the scariest part is with the rainy season kicking in they have already experienced heavy rain.

“That sometimes is a problem too because I can hear it in the bathroom and it worries me that we could end up having to worry about a flooded bathroom with all the water getting in there,” says Joseph.

Joseph is hopeful to have the roof fixed soon but he’s not alone with several other residents off of Sumter Boulevard with blue tarps still covering their houses.

Public Works has received over 120 requests from residents to fix potholes. Speake said residents should still report potholes so they can be repaired. To submit a request visit the North Report app or call Public Works at 941-240-8050.

