Local reaction to the death of Sarasota native, Paul Reubens

(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the Suncoast’s very own, Paul Reubens, has died at 70 years old. The actor was best known for his role as Pee-Wee Herman.

A post on his private account revealed he had been fighting cancer privately for years.

Reubens grew up in Sarasota. He attended Brookside Middle School and Sarasota High School. He even attended high school reunions in the past.

While he lived here, he frequently made trips to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus. He credited these shows with sparking his desire for entertainment.

That desire led to an audition at The Players Centre for Performing Arts when he was just 13-years-old, making it the first time he ever stepped foot on stage. Reubens even made sure he was the last to perform at The Players Centre for Performing Arts because he says it was the theater that built him.

The theater told ABC7 that he recently donated signed props for an auction.

The community is sharing their favorite memories of Reubens and his iconic character, Pee-Wee Herman, on our Facebook page, acknowledging that this is a great loss.

