First Alert Weather: Relatively dry skies continue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drought conditions continue as the current west wind pattern that is locked in place today also locks in dry conditions. Significant rainfall is not expected.

Also, some slightly drier air has moved into the skies above the Suncoast which will further limit the volume of rainfall near the parched coast. Our west wind will tend to push showers and thunderstorms into well inland locations and away from the coast. The best chance for showers near the coast will be in the first half of the day.

While the west wind will serve to temper the daytime high temperatures, it also is a wind that transports moisture onshore. While the temperatures will still run above normal, they will be held in the low to mid-90s. When you add in the moisture, the “feels-like” temperatures will be 103-105 degrees today.

The tropics continue to be quiet, with only a few areas of possible development. None of them will impact the United States and will remain in the open Atlantic waters.

