A few A.M. coastal storms possible Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The wind once again will be mainly from the west to the east on Tuesday. This kind of set-up will bring the possibility of a few isolated showers and even thunderstorms to parts of the Suncoast to start the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm to start the day off with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s with a “feels like” temperature in the low 100′s. The rain chance for rain along the coast is 40% during the morning hours and drops off during the afternoon as the showers and storms move inland and become a bit stronger mainly east of I-75. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Nearly 16" below average so far this year (WWSB)

Things don’t really change that much on Wednesday with a chance for morning coastal storms and then inland later in the afternoon. This pattern will last through Thursday and even possibly into Friday. We will see plenty moisture around through the weekend which means the storms that do develop will produce some pretty heavy rainfall. We could use the rain especially along the coast as we continue to be in an extreme drought. This is unheard of during this time of year to be over 15 inches below average rainfall for the year. It is the unusual persistence of this onshore flow which has been the culprit for this drought we are experiencing along the SW coast of Florida.

Very unusual weather pattern has kept us from getting our normal P.M. storms along the coast this summer (WWSB)

We will have a slightly better chance for some more widespread rainfall along the coast by Sunday which may continue on into Monday of next week.

Chances for developing are low to moderate over the next 7 days (WWSB)

n the tropics we are monitoring two areas in the Atlantic at this time. Both pose no threat to any land areas at this time. One in the central Atlantic has a 50% chance of developing over the next couple of days as it moves northward. This is down from earlier predictions which had it at 70% earlier on Monday.

Another area north of Bermuda has only a 10% chance for development as it moves to the NE. Elsewhere things are quiet for now.

