Cardinal Mooney’s Zy’Marion Lang commits to the South Carolina Gamecocks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Excitement is the word to describe the state of the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High football program.

Wide receiver Zy’Marion “Zy” Lang joins Cougars teammate, cornerback Teddy Foster, as a Power 5 commit, and it’s also in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). However, when it comes to the Fall of 2024 that’s where the chain of togetherness ends.

Foster will be heading to the swamp in Gainesville to become a Gator. Lang is heading even further north to Columbia, SC to join the Gamecocks at the University of South Carolina.

This makes the savoring of their lone season as teammates that much more sweeter. Lang spent his first three years catching passes at Palmetto High School, but he tells ABC7 that he sees big things on the horizon for his first and only year at Cardinal Mooney.

“I want to win,” Lang said. “As soon as I stepped in, the brotherhood was there. I like it. We’re going to state and we’re going to rock out.”

Our crews caught up with Foster too and he says he is beyond proud of his new teammate, but he’s even more excited for what this means for the program he’s called home for the last four years.

“We’re just trying to change the culture,” Foster said. “We want to bring more athletes and show that we’re a school that’s more than academics. We can be really good on the field too. That’s what we’re out here showing now.”

Cougars head coach, Jared Clark, is also ecstatic to have multiple Power 5 commits in his program this upcoming season, but he says the person Lang is makes this a much more deserving moment for the young star.

“He’s already shown that he can be a heck of a leader,” Clark said. “Our kids love being around him. He loves being around our kids. I just want Zy to be himself. Go out on Friday nights and be him.”

