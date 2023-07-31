Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in his early 20′s was bitten in his lower leg by a shark, according to the West Manatee...
Shark attack on Anna Maria Island
The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail
Crash scene video
UPDATE: One person dead in SCAT Bus-involved crash
Her brother "Rocky" is still waiting to be adopted. (Manatee County Government)
One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted
“Given the potential cost, not just of sort of renovating the 23 acres, but bringing that...
North Port Commissioner and Residents Oppose Warm Mineral Springs Development

Latest News

Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
First Alert Weather: West wind pattern returns to the Suncoast