Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Skyway 10K proceeds to benefit veteran’s retreat for Southeastern Guide Dogs

Skyway 10K Run
Skyway 10K Run(Source: Skyway 10K Run)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) – The Armed Forces Families Foundation announced Monday that the proceeds from its Skyway 10K will be used to build a veterans retreat for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Southeastern Guide Dogs is a nonprofit organization that pairs veterans with service dogs and trains the canines to be companions for those veterans. Veterans who receive service dogs from SEGD suffer from mental health conditions like PTSD, stemming from combat. The organization also trains guide dogs for adults, children and teens with vision loss, and skilled companion dogs for children suffering from military-related grief.

AFFF is providing just more than $115,000 to build a veteran’s retreat space at SEGD’s campus, which will provide veterans with a space to relax while forming bonds with their new canine companions. SEGD will also use the space to host community events for the veterans and their families.

AFFF is funded by proceeds from the annual Skyway 10k road race, held in March, which this year raised $643,040. All of those proceeds, in turn, are used to support military service members, veterans and their families.

The space, which is currently being built, is expected to open in early October.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in his early 20′s was bitten in his lower leg by a shark, according to the West Manatee...
Shark attack on Anna Maria Island
The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail
Crash scene video
UPDATE: One person dead in SCAT Bus-involved crash
Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
Boat crash off Anna Maria sends six minors to hospital
Her brother "Rocky" is still waiting to be adopted. (Manatee County Government)
One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted

Latest News

Group: DeSantis win in Disney lawsuit could embolden actions against journalists
USCG St. Pete
WATCH : U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters of importance of ‘kill switches’
USCG St. Pete
US Coast Guard chases runaway boat
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
First Alert Weather: West wind pattern returns to the Suncoast