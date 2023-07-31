Skyway 10K proceeds to benefit veteran’s retreat for Southeastern Guide Dogs

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) – The Armed Forces Families Foundation announced Monday that the proceeds from its Skyway 10K will be used to build a veterans retreat for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Southeastern Guide Dogs is a nonprofit organization that pairs veterans with service dogs and trains the canines to be companions for those veterans. Veterans who receive service dogs from SEGD suffer from mental health conditions like PTSD, stemming from combat. The organization also trains guide dogs for adults, children and teens with vision loss, and skilled companion dogs for children suffering from military-related grief.

AFFF is providing just more than $115,000 to build a veteran’s retreat space at SEGD’s campus, which will provide veterans with a space to relax while forming bonds with their new canine companions. SEGD will also use the space to host community events for the veterans and their families.

AFFF is funded by proceeds from the annual Skyway 10k road race, held in March, which this year raised $643,040. All of those proceeds, in turn, are used to support military service members, veterans and their families.

The space, which is currently being built, is expected to open in early October.

