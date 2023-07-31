Shark attack on Anna Maria Island

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shark attack took place on Sunday near Bean Point on the north end of Anna Maria Island.

A man in his early 20′s was bitten in his lower leg by a shark, according to the West Manatee Fire Rescue.

A person who was with him applied a tourniquet to the leg. The man was brought onto the Kingfish Boat Ramp and was transported as a trauma alert by Manatee County EMS, according to WMFR.

His condition is unknown at this time and the type of shark and circumstances leading up to the event are not clear.

This is an ongoing investigation.

